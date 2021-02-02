PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Figuring out where and how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in North Texas is still a challenge for many people, so thousands are turning to a Facebook page that’s crowdsourcing information on the rollout.

“We’re in a learning period and people are extremely anxious to get this,” said Jon Battle, who lives in Plano.

Battle joined the DFW Covid Vaccine Finder group on Facebook when he was struggling to find the vaccine.

Now, he’s become an administrator on the site.

People share whatever information they can to make it easier for those looking to get the shot.

On January 21, the group was pretty small.

“We had 380 members that day,” Battle said. “And today we have 8,400. So the growth has just been exponential. It’s been off the charts.”

Battle spends hours answering questions, posting links to sign-ups, and correcting any misinformation.

“I could lean back and say, ‘alright you guys figure it out’,” he said. “But it just keeps me going. I could sit here all day and work the board.”

Kathy Estes, another administrator on the page, says it’s all about giving people hope in a difficult time.

“We just want to help them find where they need to go,” said Estes. “And if we can’t find it, then hopefully the 8,000 other followers can.”

