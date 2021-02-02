ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — After being closed for more than an hour, Interstate-30 in Arlington reopened around 11:00 a.m. A crash, involving several vehicles, had closed the eastbound lanes of the freeway at Green Oaks Boulevard.
The view from Chopper 11, as it flew over the scene, showed multiple flatbed tow-trucks carrying cars and SUVs that were involved in the accident.
One of those SUVs was also pulling a trailer. Witnesses said that truck hit the center median and caused the accident, but police have not confirmed that account.
Traffic was backed up for miles after the crash — that happened after 9:30 a.m., not far from Eastchase Parkway — forced police to shut the highway down. The bottleneck was still unsnarling during the lunch hour.
There have been no reports of injuries.
