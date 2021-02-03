CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified the body recovered from a Cedar Hill Pond in November 2020 as that of Jorian Caldwell.
Police said the body was recovered by the Cedar Hill Fire Department in the 1600 block of West Belt Line Road just after 7:00 a.m. on November 21.
Caldwell had been reported missing on Friday, Nov. 13.
The Medical Examiner’s office identified no internal or external injuries to Caldwell and ruled his cause of death as an accidental drowning.
“Please continue to pray for strength and healing for Jorian’s friends and family during this difficult time,” the Cedar Hill Police Department said.
