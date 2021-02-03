ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A computer problem delayed vaccinations in Arlington Wednesday, Feb. 3, leading to long lines outside the Esports Stadium site and 90-minute traffic backups on roads around the facility.

The Arlington Fire Department kept the site open past its scheduled closing time to allow everyone who was scheduled for an appointment to still receive a shot.

A department spokesman said the backup started when an on-site registration system went down.

It allows people to use their phones to check-in when they arrive for scheduled appointments.

When the department couldn’t get the online system running again, they started manually checking people in, but by that time the backups had started.

Some people reported sitting in traffic up to an hour and 45 minutes, only to stand in lines that extended into the parking lot.

“Got over the hill on Ballpark Way and it was a parking lot,” said one man who didn’t want to be identified. “Kept taking pictures and sending it out, asking other people, ‘Is this normal?’”

It’s not normal. By most accounts Arlington’s vaccination process has been efficient, often getting people in and out in 20 minutes or even less.

The traffic unwound on streets in the early afternoon, only to stack back up again as those with afternoon appointments windows started to arrive.

The city was distributing the first of 8,000 first doses Wednesday, and planned to continue through Friday.

It was not clear late Wednesday if the computer issue could lead to any delays the rest of the week.

