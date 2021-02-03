FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Tarrant County Grand Jury returned an indictment Wednesday related to the November 1, 2020 death of actor Eddie Hassell.

D’Jon Antone, 18, was indicted on a charge of capital murder.

Hassell, a Corsicana native was shot to death on Nov. 1.

Perhaps best known for his roles in the 2010 Oscar-nominated film “The Kids Are All Right” and the TV show “Surface,” Hassell was only 30-years-old.

One of his last films, “Bomb City,” was filmed in Dallas.

From a Hollywood acting career, to skating and recently surfing, Hassell’s parents told CBS 11 News he was a man of many talents.

“In Eddie’s 30 years, he lived life,” his mother Sandi Hassell said. “He did.”

She couldn’t be prouder. There every step of the way. They shared an unbreakable bond.

“I called him every night to tell him good night and that I loved him,” she said. “I believe they said he got shot at 1:50 a.m. I talked to him at 12:45 a.m. and the last thing he told me was ‘Happy Halloween, Mama. I love you.’ My life changed forever because somebody did a stupid thing. For nothing and took his life.”

“Being the kind of people we are we can forgive this guy, but I think he needs to do his time for the rest of his life,” David Hassell said. “He took my son… ”

“Not just from us, but from the world,” Sandi said. “For no reason.”

Grand Prairie Detectives determined the offense was a random robbery by Anton, who was not a resident of the City of Grand Prairie.

