WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — They are significant cases pertaining to the previous administration’s U.S.-Mexico border wall and asylum policy, but Justices in Washington won’t be taking them on anytime soon. Wednesday, the Supreme Court agreed to requests from President Joe Biden’s Justice Department to put off arguments in two cases.

The granted delay comes as the President Biden works to change Trump administration policies that had been challenged in court.

The justices issued a brief order canceling arguments that had been set for the coming weeks.

The court was scheduled to hear arguments on Feb. 22 in a case over former President Trump’s decision to divert billions of dollars in taxpayer money to construction of portions of a wall along the border with Mexico.

Mr. Biden ordered a pause in construction and rescinded the national emergency that Trump declared to facilitate the transfer of money to the border.

The court also put off arguments that were to take place on March 1 over the Trump policy that forced asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings.

President Biden has suspended the so-called remain in Mexico policy for new arrivals and ordered a review of the policy.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

MORE FROM CBSDFW