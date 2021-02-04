CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police arrested Donny Ray Geter, 42, Thursday, Feb. 4 for the murder of Joseph Kemp, 39, who was shot to death on Jan. 5.

The shooting happened in the 5000 block of Corrigan Court.

Police said Geter was taken to the Dallas Police Headquarters Thursday and interviewed by a detective with the Homicide Unit.

Donny Ray Geter (Dallas County Jail)

Police have not released information on how detectives zeroed in on Geter as a suspect or what, if any, relationship there was between Geter and Kemp.

After the interview with the detective, police took Geter to jail and charged him with murder.

Bond has not been set yet.

CBS 11 will be able to provide more details once the arrest affidavit is released.

