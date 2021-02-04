MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mansfield Police say the officer seriously injured in a crash on his motorcycle on the way to work Tuesday, Feb. 2, is recovering, but has a long road ahead.

Officer Randy Watson, a 26-year plus veteran with the Mansfield Police Department was on his personal motorcycle traveling on FM 2738 in Johnson County when a vehicle passed a school bus in a no passing zone.

While the vehicle was attempting to overtake the school bus he entered Officer Watson’s lane, head on, Mansfield Police said.

Watson was struck on the left side of his body and motorcycle.

He then skid several hundred feet before coming to a stop in the ditch.

Watson suffered severe damage to his left leg.

Passerby’s applied a tourniquet to his leg and he was transported to JPS by helicopter. He underwent emergency surgery that resulted in the loss of his left leg.

Since then he has had a second surgery and expects at least two more.

“Randy serves as the Lead Range Master for MPD. Randy has a tough road ahead but through prayer, love and support from his family and friends he will return to work with the assistance of a prosthetic leg. Randy and his family will be faced we the loss of his off duty income as well as many unexpected expenses. Any help we can provide this well deserved family will provide stress relief and blessings,” Mansfield Police Chief Tracy Aaron said in a statement.

