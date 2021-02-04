AUSTIN (CBSDFW) – Texas State Rep. Art Fierro, D-El Paso wants to turn “Super Sick Monday,” otherwise known as the day after the Super Bowl — into a statewide holiday.

Fierro drafted Texas House Bill 371 to make it so.

Adding to the discussion, the NFL may lengthen the season by one week, which could put the Super Bowl over President’s Day weekend. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has said that a 17-game regular season is part of the CBA talks, in which the league would still plan to start the weekend after Labor Day and play deeper into February.

Here’s the Bill in its entirety:

A BILL TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT relating to the designation of the day after the Super Bowl as a state holiday. BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF THE STATE OF TEXAS:

SECTION 1. Section 1.006(f)(2), Election Code, is amended

to read as follows:

(2) “State holiday” means a state holiday under

Sections 662.003(b)(1) through (6), Government Code, and Section

662.003(b)(9), Government Code.

SECTION 2. Section 662.003(b), Government Code, is amended

to read as follows:

(b) A state holiday includes only the following days:

(1) the 19th day of January, “Confederate Heroes Day,”

in honor of Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee, and other Confederate

heroes;

(2) the second day of March, “Texas Independence Day”;

(3) the 21st day of April, “San Jacinto Day”;

(4) the 19th day of June, “Emancipation Day in Texas,”

in honor of the emancipation of the slaves in Texas in 1865;

(5) the 27th day of August, “Lyndon Baines Johnson

Day,” in observance of the birthday of Lyndon Baines Johnson;

(6) the Friday after Thanksgiving Day;

(7) the 24th day of December; [and]

(8) the 26th day of December; and

(9) the day after the Super Bowl.

SECTION 3. Section 662.021, Government Code, is amended to

read as follows:

Sec. 662.021. DATES OF HOLIDAYS. A legal holiday includes

only the following days:

(1) a national holiday under Section 662.003(a); and

(2) a state holiday under Sections 662.003(b)(1)

through (6) and Section 662.003(b)(9).

SECTION 4. This Act takes effect September 1, 2021.

MORE FROM CBSDFW