GLENN HEIGHTS, Texas (CBSDFW) – Botham Jean, Breonna Taylor, Vanessa Guillen… those are just three of 16 recognizable, slain Black and Brown victims aligned with the Black Lives Matter movement featured in a new mural in Glenn Heights.

“This will serve as a constant reminder to all of us that we are better when we live together in peace & harmony,” said Glenn Heights Mayor Harry Garrett.

The city will reveal the new Social Justice Public Art Mural Black Lives Matter realism portrait on February 5, 2021.

The mural, designed by Dallas-based portrait artist Carl Hess, was approved and commissioned by the Glenn Heights City Council on October 6, 2020.

Mayor Garrett thanked the city council for supporting the project initiative and described the Social Justice Public Art Mural as “something the community can be proud of for years to come.”

The three-sided mural was designed on the sides of the park concessions and restroom facility and features a large, heart-shaped word cloud and an immersive protest image that depicting the social dynamics experienced in the last decade.

A community survey was conducted to solicit input from residents for words and phrases included in the community word cloud mural.

State Representative Carl Sherman (TX-109) applauded the City of Glenn Heights’ courage in approving this project and stated that “healing is an important part of the journey to social justice reform.”

Heritage Community Park is located at 400 E. Bear Creek Rd, Glenn Heights, TX, 75154. Visitors are encouraged to follow social distance guidelines and practice safety protocols while viewing the mural.

