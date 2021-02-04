CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Waterford Oaks Elementary School in Cedar Hill has temporarily canceled in-person learning from Feb. 4 through Feb. 12 due to COVID-19.
In addition to positive cases among staff members, Cedar Hill ISD said there are several other employees who are quarantined and are experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms.
The school district said teachers will teach from home for the next week. Students are allowed to return to in-person learning on Feb. 16, as schools are closed on Feb.15 for Presidents’ Day.
The district won’t offer “Grab and Go” meals at the school during the remote learning period. District officials said Plummer Elementary School at 1203 South Clark in Cedar Hill will provide meals instead. Pick-up hours are 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
