DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement is searching for a blue 18-wheeler pulling a white dump trailer they believe struck and killed a pedestrian on New Year’s Day 2021.
It happened at the intersection of Cadiz Street and South Riverfront Boulevard. Witnesses said the driver of the truck drove south on S. Riverfront Boulevard to Corinth Street and then turned left after hitting the pedestrian.
The Vehicle Crimes Unit is requesting anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact Detective G. Baum at 214.671.0010 or via email: gerald.baum@dallascityhall.com.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and any other felony offense.
Call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
