CLEBURNE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – At least two people are dead after a head-on crash near Cleburne Friday afternoon.
The Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just before 4 p.m. near Park Road 21 and County Road 1224, southwest of Cleburne.
Three vehicles were involved, according to officials. Roads were blocked in the area as troops worked to investigate.
The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.
MORE FROM CBSDFW
- Fewer People May Get $1,400 Stimulus As President Biden Open To Focusing On Those With Lower Incomes
- Mansfield Police Officer Randy Watson Recovering After Losing Leg In Motorcycle Crash
- Left In Dark About Mother’s Suspected Murder By Alleged Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir, North Texas Woman Inspires Change