By CBSDFW.com Staff
CLEBURNE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – At least two people are dead after a head-on crash near Cleburne Friday afternoon.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just before 4 p.m. near Park Road 21 and County Road 1224, southwest of Cleburne.

(Credit: CBS 11 News)

Three vehicles were involved, according to officials. Roads were blocked in the area as troops worked to investigate.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

