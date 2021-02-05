DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — For the elderly and people in underserved areas having access to internet and email is a luxury they either can’t afford or don’t know how to use. With that in mind, the Dallas Independent School District has teamed up with Dallas County to host in-person COVID-19 vaccine registration events.
Between February 6-18, a total of nine different Dallas ISD schools will host vaccine registration events to assist parents and community members. Visitors will remain in their cars while volunteers assist them in filling out the forms.
The events are open to everyone — those living in and out of Dallas County.
The times and dates for in-person COVID registration is as follows:
- Saturday, February 6
9 a.m. to noon at Oliver W. Holmes Humanities/Communications Academy
2001 E. Kiest Blvd., Dallas, TX 75216
10 a.m. to noon at Skyline High School
7777 Forney Road, Dallas, TX 75227
10 a.m. to noon at Emmett J. Conrad High School
7502 Fair Oaks Ave., Dallas, TX 75231
- Thursday, February 11
5 to 6:30 p.m. at W.W. Samuell High School
8928 Palisade Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
5 to 6:30 p.m. at T.W. Browne Middle School
3333 Sprague Drive, Dallas, TX 75233
- Saturday, February 13
10 a.m. to noon at W.T. White High School
4505 Ridgeside Drive, Dallas, TX 75244
10 a.m. to noon at Moisés E. Molina High School
2355 Duncanville Road, Dallas, TX 75211
- Thursday February 18
5 to 6:30 p.m. at Thomas J. Rusk Middle School
2929 Inwood Road, Dallas, TX 75235
5 to 6:30 p.m. at Hillcrest High School
9924 Hillcrest Road, Dallas, TX 75230
Anyone who cannot complete the paper form will be offered assistance with entering information directly into the Dallas County COVID Registration website.