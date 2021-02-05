DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — For the elderly and people in underserved areas having access to internet and email is a luxury they either can’t afford or don’t know how to use. With that in mind, the Dallas Independent School District has teamed up with Dallas County to host in-person COVID-19 vaccine registration events.

Between February 6-18, a total of nine different Dallas ISD schools will host vaccine registration events to assist parents and community members. Visitors will remain in their cars while volunteers assist them in filling out the forms.

The events are open to everyone — those living in and out of Dallas County.

The times and dates for in-person COVID registration is as follows:

Saturday, February 6

9 a.m. to noon at Oliver W. Holmes Humanities/Communications Academy

2001 E. Kiest Blvd., Dallas, TX 75216

10 a.m. to noon at Skyline High School

7777 Forney Road, Dallas, TX 75227

10 a.m. to noon at Emmett J. Conrad High School

7502 Fair Oaks Ave., Dallas, TX 75231

Thursday, February 11

5 to 6:30 p.m. at W.W. Samuell High School

8928 Palisade Drive, Dallas, TX 75217

5 to 6:30 p.m. at T.W. Browne Middle School

3333 Sprague Drive, Dallas, TX 75233

Saturday, February 13

10 a.m. to noon at W.T. White High School

4505 Ridgeside Drive, Dallas, TX 75244

10 a.m. to noon at Moisés E. Molina High School

2355 Duncanville Road, Dallas, TX 75211

Thursday February 18

5 to 6:30 p.m. at Thomas J. Rusk Middle School

2929 Inwood Road, Dallas, TX 75235

5 to 6:30 p.m. at Hillcrest High School

9924 Hillcrest Road, Dallas, TX 75230

Anyone who cannot complete the paper form will be offered assistance with entering information directly into the Dallas County COVID Registration website.