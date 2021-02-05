PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Nearly 750 people with appointments were turned away from a Collin County vaccination site Thursday, and county commissioners learned Friday that a fix is expected to be in place for next week.
Those hundreds didn’t get their vaccine shot after a huge traffic backup at the Clark Stadium site in Plano. However, the site appeared to be running more smoothly on Friday, according to Collin County Judge Chris Hill.
The county commissioners held an emergency meeting Friday to discuss the issues at the stadium. Curative, the company running the operation, apparently ran into issues with traffic backup due to people missing their time slots and still showing up.
Commissioners learned a software fix is expected to improve scheduling appointments. For the nearly 750 people turned away Thursday, they are expected to receive new appointments for Monday.
According to officials, the county or the city of Plano will be able to provide lights so that crews at the vaccination site can still work after sun down if there’s a backup or delay.
MORE FROM CBSDFW
- Fewer People May Get $1,400 Stimulus As President Biden Open To Focusing On Those With Lower Incomes
- Mansfield Police Officer Randy Watson Recovering After Losing Leg In Motorcycle Crash
- Left In Dark About Mother’s Suspected Murder By Alleged Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir, North Texas Woman Inspires Change