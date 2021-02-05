GOAT Vs. The Kid: Brady, Mahomes Super Bowl Matchup Being Hailed As One For The AgesIt may be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs in this Sunday's Super Bowl, but all eyes will be on the matchup between quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

1 hour ago

American Airlines Flight Attendant Talks About Another Possible FurloughCBS 11's Jack Fink talks with an American Airlines flight attendant as the company sent notices about another round of furloughs.

2 hours ago

American Airlines Warns Employees They Face Potential Furloughs AgainAs employees are returning to their jobs, many of them are again receiving notices from the airline that they could be among the 13,000 employees who could be furloughed after April 1.

2 hours ago