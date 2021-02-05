ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A missing Arlington man was found dead inside a culvert near a creek in Euless on Thursday, and police suspect foul play in his death.
Police in Arlington said they received a report on Tuesday, Feb. 2, about a missing person, 22-year-old Younis Hussain Alhassinyani, from a relative who said he wasn’t responding to calls or texts.
Police said Texas Department of Transportation employees found a body in a culvert near Highway 360 and Harwood Road in Euless on Thursday. On Friday, Arlington police identified the deceased man as the missing 22-year-old.
Investigators believe Alhassinyani died from a gunshot wound and have not ruled out that his body was placed in the culvert after he was shot.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner is working on further details regarding his death.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 817.459.5691 or Crime Stoppers at 817.469.8477.
MORE FROM CBSDFW