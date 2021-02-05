PANTEGO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Pantego Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying an armed man who robbed the Cricket Wireless on 2301 W. Park Row Drive.
The aggravated robbery happened on Jan. 29.
The suspect pointed a silver handgun with a black slide at a worker and made him take him to a room where the safe is kept. The robber produced a black duffle style bag and had the worker place cell phones from the safe into it. He then made the worker go back to the front of the store and take all the money out of the cash registers and put them into a separate bag. Once the money was put into the bag, the suspect ran out of the store.
If anyone recognizes this suspect, please contact the Pantego Police Department or call Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at (817) 469.TIPS (8477).
