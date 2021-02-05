GALVESTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — She was convicted of causing the death of her 4-year-old son, whose body was found on a Texas beach in 2017. Now, Rebecca Suzanne Rivera has been sentenced to life in prison.
Rivera was sentenced February 4 following her conviction on a charge of injury to a child by omission, causing the death of her son Jayden Alexander Lopez. She does have the possibility for parole.
Jayden was found on a beach in Galveston, but he didn’t drown. Prosecutors say the boy’s body showed signs of being tortured, malnourished, and having pneumonia. An exact cause of death could not be determined. Since Jayden was never reported missing no one knew anything was wrong until a beach-goer spotted the boy’s body along the water.
The child was initially known only as “Little Jacob” until being identified based on tips and DNA testing, leading to the arrest of Rivera.
Court records show the 37-year-old, who pleaded not guilty, has filed notice to appeal both her conviction and sentence.
