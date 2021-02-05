Menu
Sports
Cowboys
Rangers
Mavericks
Stars
FC Dallas
Wings
Golf
Tennis
NASCAR
UFC
College Sports
High School Sports
Video
Homeless North Texas Teen Set To Play College Football
Despite not even being eligible to play high school football this year, Leslie Adindu of Arlington Heights High School signed a letter of intent to play at a Missouri college.
15 hours ago
Scott Padgett's Weather Forecast
Some nice weather in store for Super Bowl weekend, but expect from chilly mornings.
15 hours ago
Dallas' Darden 'Pops' McGlothlin Makes Hundreds Of Masks, Gives Them Away In Front Yard
Darden McGlothlin has always been good with his hands. So, when the pandemic hit, he looked for a way to use them to help.
15 hours ago
News
All News
Local
Politics
Business
Consumer
Education
Entertainment
Tech
HealthWatch
Autos
Only CBS
The I-Team
Latest Headlines
Homeless Fort Worth Teen To Play College Football Without Ever Playing A Varsity Game
Despite not even being eligible to play high school football this year, Leslie Adindu of Arlington Heights High School signed a letter of intent to play at a Missouri college.
North Texas Families Linked By Suspected Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir's Alleged Murders Push For New Laws
Shannon Dion founded "Secure Our Seniors' Safety" in honor of her late mother, Doris Gleason.
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Weather
Weather Links
DFW Weather
Live Radar
Weather App
Gardening 101
Closings/Cancellations
Mobile 11
Latest Forecast
Scott Padgett's Weather Forecast
Some nice weather in store for Super Bowl weekend, but expect from chilly mornings.
15 hours ago
Weather Stories
Arctic Air Set To Arrive In North Texas Next Week -- Winter Isn't Over After All
Weather across North Texas for Super Bowl Weekend will be mild and highs on Monday will even reach the mid-60s, but then the bottom falls out next week.
It May Not Be Over For Texans, Punxsutawney Phil Predicts Six More Weeks Of Winter
After emerging from his burrow on a snowy Tuesday morning to perform his Groundhog Day duties, Punxsutawney Phil has predicted there will be six more weeks of winter.
North Texas Sees Hazy Conditions From Dust Blown In By Strong Winds
There were hazy conditions in North Texas Saturday after dust from the west was blown in by strong winds.
Sports
All Sports
Cowboys
Rangers
Mavericks
Stars
FC Dallas
Wings
Golf
Tennis
NASCAR
UFC
College Sports
High School Sports
Cowboys
Jason Witten To Retire (Again), Intends To Sign 1-Day Contract With Cowboys
After a 17-year career, tight end Jason Witten will be retiring for a second time and intends to sign a one-day contract with the Dallas Cowboys in March, according to reports.
Rangers
Delino DeShields Rejoins Rangers Organization With Minor League Contract
DeShields and hard-throwing reliever Emmanuel Clase were traded to Cleveland in December 2019, with two-time AL Cy Young winner Corey Kluber going to the Rangers.
Mavericks
Luka Helps The Mavs Snap A 6-Game Skid, Hold Off Trae And The Hawks To Win 122-116
The Dallas Mavericks snapped a six-game losing streak on the road Wednesday night. Luka Doncic scored 27 points and dished out 14 assists to help the team take down Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks 122-116.
Stars
Rookie Goalie Jake Oettinger Helps Dallas Stars Beat Red Wings, Improve To 4-0 On Season
It was a team effort. Two-way center Joe Pavelski scored his fourth goal of the season and Jake Oettinger stopped 20 shots in his first NHL start as the Dallas Stars beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-3.
Video
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Sports
Latest Videos
Homeless North Texas Teen Set To Play College Football
Despite not even being eligible to play high school football this year, Leslie Adindu of Arlington Heights High School signed a letter of intent to play at a Missouri college.
15 hours ago
Scott Padgett's Weather Forecast
Some nice weather in store for Super Bowl weekend, but expect from chilly mornings.
15 hours ago
Dallas' Darden 'Pops' McGlothlin Makes Hundreds Of Masks, Gives Them Away In Front Yard
Darden McGlothlin has always been good with his hands. So, when the pandemic hit, he looked for a way to use them to help.
15 hours ago
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Praising the love of BBQ at Meat Church
Eat See Play Dallas Taco Tour
Street Art Scavenger Hunt
Support Our Local Shops!
Order In, Stay Safe and Support Local Spots!
E.S.P. Videos
Eat.See.Play Video
Contests & More
Station Info
CBS 11 / News Team
TXA 21
Advertise
Links & Numbers
Other
Upload Images/Video
Photo Galleries
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
DFW Outdoorsman
Video
Outfitters
Financing Your Piece of Texas
Share Photos
Travel
Southwest Airlines Warns Of Possible Furloughs For Nearly 7,000 Employees
Southwest is operating far fewer flights, and it asked unions in October for help with “overstaffing costs” that it estimates will amount to more than $1 billion in 2021.
More
CBS 11 Storm Chaser
CBS Entertainment
CBSN Dallas - Ft. Worth
Watch Now
The TXA 21/Jeopardy! Holiday Cash Sweepstakes’
February 5, 2021 at 2:25 pm