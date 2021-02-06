DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Zoo needs your help in keeping an eye out for one of its crows that flew away during a training session.

The zoo said the crow named Onyx was participating in training for a bird show when it flew off course and away from the rest of the flock. The zoo said it was last seen flying towards the Bishop Arts District.

The bird looks like a common black crow except it has a distinctive white coloring on its chest. The zoo said Onyx can also say “hi,” “hiya” and “hi Onyx.”

We are asking for the public's help in keeping an eye out for Onyx, a pied crow from our animal ambassador team. He was participating in a training session for our free-flighted bird show when he flew off course and away from the rest of the flock. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/8K3ZzXp9qF — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) February 6, 2021

Onyx is people-friendly and may approach you, according to the zoo. The zoo warns people not to try to gain control of him and, instead, call or direct message the zoo with location information.

The zoo can be contacted through Facebook and Twitter.

MORE FROM CBSDFW