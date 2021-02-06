ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Texas Rangers are trading shortstop and fan-favorite Elvis Andrus to the Oakland Athletics for slugger Khris Davis.

The Rangers announced the trade Saturday afternoon and involves Texas sending Andrus, catcher Aramis Garcia and cash to the A’s for Davis and prospects Jonah Heim and Dane Acker. The Rangers are reportedly sending the A’s $13.5 million, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Jeff Wilson.

The trade is being seen as a salary dump as the 32-year-old Andrus will be under contract through 2022 for $28.5 million, while Davis will be a free agent after the 2021 season. Davis will be owed $16.75 million this year.

12 seasons

2x All-Star

305 steals (1st)

1,652 games played (2nd)

893 runs scored (3rd)

1,743 hits (3rd) Thank you for everything you've done for this organization, #1. pic.twitter.com/QoyJYISibC — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) February 6, 2021

Andrus joined the Rangers in 2007 after being traded from the Atlanta Braves. At just 20 years old, he made his first start on Opening Day in 2009.

He made the All-Star team in 2010 and 2012.

The Rangers shared a tribute for Andrus on its Twitter page.

The 33-year-old Davis led the majors with 48 home runs in 2018. He has hit .243 with 218 homers and 580 RBIs in 938 big league games for the A’s (2016-20) and the Milwaukee Brewers (2013-15).

In 79 career games against the Rangers, he hit .271 with 15 doubles, 32 homers and 80 RBIs.

