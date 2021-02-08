DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Health officials in Dallas County are reporting this is the first day below 1,000 new COVID cases since December 4.

They also reported 34 additional deaths.

“Now is a time to renew our resolve and push the numbers even lower which we can do by wearing masks, avoiding crowds and forgoing get-togethers. It’s up to all of us to do all that we can to buy our community and our country some time until the vaccines can begin to have their effect. By making smart decisions, registering to get vaccinated in as many places as you’re willing to drive, and getting vaccinated as soon as you’re eligible and called, we will defeat COVID together,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

A total of 2,452 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness.

The additional deaths being reported today include the following:

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired at home.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Cedar Hill. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Cedar Hill. He expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Cedar Hill. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton. She expired in hospice and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Cedar Hill. He had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. He had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton. He expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have known underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Desoto. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. She had been hospitalized.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a the City of Lancaster. He expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired at home.

– A man in his 100’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson. He had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

