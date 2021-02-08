DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The second year of Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson’s summer jobs program will include youth as young as 15 years old this summer, the city announced Monday, Feb. 8.

Last year, Dallas Works was only open to high school students. Now residents between 15 and 24 are eligible.

“Dallas is a city of dreamers of all ages, and it is critical to me that we help as many young people as we can achieve their dreams,” Mayor Johnson said. “This is an important initiative, and it is personal to me as someone who grew up in underserved communities here in Dallas — and as someone who will soon be raising three children in this great city.”

Mayor Johnson launched Dallas Works in February 2020 with the goal of eventually employing thousands of young people.

He modeled the program on efforts in other cities such as Houston, Boston, Chicago, and New York, which have long had robust summer jobs programs — usually for people up to age 24 — that help employ thousands of people.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated economic fallout, Dallas Works helped connect 465 kids to job training and summer jobs at businesses, nonprofits, and governmental entities, the city said in a news release.

That was more than in any single year of the program’s predecessor, the Mayor’s Intern Fellows Program.

Education is Freedom runs Dallas Works in partnership with the Office of the Mayor. Other partners include Dallas ISD, the Dallas Regional Chamber, the Dallas Citizens Council, and numerous private sector companies.

Despite the pandemic, Mayor Johnson and officials with the partner organizations are encouraging Dallas businesses to help put young people to work this year.

“Together, we can build a better future for our city through Dallas Works,” Mayor Johnson said. “Together, we can set up our kids for success and set them on a path that will allow them to thrive for years to come. And together, we will bounce back from COVID-19 and continue to be a city of opportunity for all of our children.”

Click here for information on the program’s eligibility and application deadlines.