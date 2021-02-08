NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas Republican Congressman Ron Wright has died.

Wright, who had been battling lung cancer since 2020 and recently contracted COVID-19, died Sunday night.

After announcing that he had tested positive for the virus more than two weeks ago, Wright confirmed that he had been in quarantine since January 15. One of his last statements said that he was ‘experiencing minor symptoms,’ was overall felling ‘okay’, and would continue working from home.

A statement released on behalf of the family said, in part —

“Over the past few years, Congressman Wright had kept a rigorous work schedule on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives and at home in Texas’ Congressional District 6 while being treated for cancer. For the previous two weeks, Ron and Susan had been admitted to Baylor Hospital in Dallas after contracting COVID-19.

Congressman Wright will be remembered as a constitutional conservative. He was a statesman, not an ideologue. Ron and Susan dedicated their lives to fighting for individual freedom, Texas values, and above all, the lives of the unborn.”