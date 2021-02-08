FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Trinity Metro plans to offer free bus and train rides to anyone on their way to a confirmed vaccination appointment in Tarrant County.

The rides are expected to start by Feb. 15 according to an agreement Tarrant County Commissioners will consider Tuesday, Feb. 9.

The transit service has also committed to arranging bus service to Texas Motor Speedway, the site of a large vaccine operation.

Trinity Metro CEO Bob Baulsir said that comes after requests from the police and fire chiefs in Fort Worth.

“We want to do everything we can to help,” Baulsir said Monday. “That certainly fits with our mission.”

Transportation has been one of the potential roadblocks government officials have identified in providing access to vaccines.

Tarrant County’s proposal would set aside $50,000 to reimburse Trinity Metro one-half of its normal fare cost for each free ride it provides.

The transit service is altering one of its bus routes to provide direct access to the Hurst Conference Center, which is being used as a large distribution site.

It could alter other routes as more sites become available.

The Denton County Transportation Authority is also looking at strategies to provide rides to vaccinations.

It does not currently offer a route to the Texas Motor Speedway where the county has moved the bulk of its operations, but a spokesperson confirmed it was being discussed Monday.