Winter Weather Advisory For Northern North Texas Counties In Effect 10PM Tuesday"We will see a good chance of freezing drizzle and light freezing rain in the advisory area and icing possible on elevated surfaces/bridges/overpasses," said CBS 11 Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett.

Arctic Air Moves Into North Texas Tonight, Brings Chance For Freezing Rain & Light SnowTuesday morning there is some freezing drizzle in locations across North Texas, but only enough to possibly impact elevated surfaces and cover some windshields... but a bigger change is coming.

Arctic Air Set To Arrive In North Texas Next Week -- Winter Isn't Over After AllWeather across North Texas for Super Bowl Weekend will be mild and highs on Monday will even reach the mid-60s, but then the bottom falls out next week.