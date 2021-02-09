CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Haltom City, North Richland Hills, Police, Serial Thief, Southlake

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Richland Hill police say they’re searching for a possible serial robber who last struck on Feb. 9 in the 6300 block of Davis Blvd.

The suspect robbed a clerk at gunpoint at about 4:30 a.m.

RELATED: Operation Much Improved At COVID-19 Vaccination Hub In Plano

Police describe him as a Black male. He was seen leaving the area northbound on Davis.

(credit: North Richland Hills Police Department)

During their investigation, detectives said they learned that Haltom City, Southlake and Bedford reported similar cases with suspects that matched the description.

RELATED: Texas Death Row Inmate Jorge Villanueva, Who Had Liver Cancer, Dies After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Currently, detectives are working together to review footage and conduct a thorough investigation.

Should you have any information regarding any of these incidents, please contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 469tips.com, or contact the department directly, reference case number 21N08235. 817-281-1000, reference case number 21N08235. 817-281-1000.

MORE FROM CBSDFW

MORE: Winter Weather Advisory For Northern North Texas Counties In Effect 10PM Tuesday

 

CBSDFW.com Staff