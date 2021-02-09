NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Richland Hill police say they’re searching for a possible serial robber who last struck on Feb. 9 in the 6300 block of Davis Blvd.
The suspect robbed a clerk at gunpoint at about 4:30 a.m.
Police describe him as a Black male. He was seen leaving the area northbound on Davis.
During their investigation, detectives said they learned that Haltom City, Southlake and Bedford reported similar cases with suspects that matched the description.
Currently, detectives are working together to review footage and conduct a thorough investigation.
Should you have any information regarding any of these incidents, please contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 469tips.com, or contact the department directly, reference case number 21N08235. 817-281-1000, reference case number 21N08235. 817-281-1000.
