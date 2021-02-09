ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead after an accident in a construction zone along Highway 360 in Arlington.
Police are still investigating the incident that happened on February 9 just before 2:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway, near East Abram Street.
A road crew had closed two of four lanes along 360, while they hung road signs. According to investigators, the person behind the wheel of a car drove from the open lanes into the closed lanes of the construction area and slammed into the rear of a crane truck.
The driver, who has not been identified, was the only person in the car and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
All lanes of northbound lanes of the highway were shut down for approximately four hours.
Police say they don't know why the driver veered out of the open lanes and the cause of the accident is under investigation.
