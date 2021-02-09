PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – COVID-19 vaccination efforts continued Tuesday, Feb. 8, at six hubs in Collin County.

One of them, at John Clark Stadium in Plano, was back to operating smoothly after some hiccups last week.

Even long lines at the Clark Stadium vaccination hub couldn’t dampen the dose of relief people received in their arms.

“Piece of cake. We’ve been here altogether less than two hours,” said Kathy Hancock.

“I got a call yesterday saying ‘sign up, pick your appointment time,’ and here I am,” said John Atwell.

The line at the drive-thru site stretched several city blocks, but it was a vastly improved operation compared to last week.

Hundreds of people were turned away after waiting in line for hours.

Collin County Judge Chris Hill said the issues were people who made appointments but were not on the vaccine list, as well as people showing up without an appointment.

“That’s why we’ve got to have an orderly process here so that we can serve everybody, but in an excellent way in their turn,” he said.

So he said they implemented a new, secure registration system.

“Now, with the improvements we’ve made to the software, things are running much smoother, and everyone who’s in line already been confirmed that they have a valid appointment for today,” said Judge Hill.

Now to work through Collin County’s waitlist, currently at more than 275,000 people and hope that this week’s weather doesn’t further delay their progress.

“It is weather-permitting, so we’re watching the weather hour-by-hour, day-by-day to see what it’s going to look like the rest of the week,” he said.