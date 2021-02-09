Closings/Delays:Some Districts Have Delayed School Due To Weather
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Arctic air, DFW News, DFW Weather, School Delays, weather delays, Winter Weather Advisory

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – At least eight school districts in the northern North Texas counties have delayed the start of school Wednesday, Feb. 10 to 10 a.m. due to weather.

On Tuesday night, the National Weather Service in Fort Worth added Tarrant County to its Winter Weather Advisory.

Earlier Tuesday, the NWS in Fort Worth issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of North Texas beginning at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday for northern counties of the Metroplex and Red River counties.

Drizzle will develop Tuesday night.

“We will see a good chance of freezing drizzle and light freezing rain in the advisory area and icing possible on elevated surfaces/bridges/overpasses,” said CBS 11 Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett. “From there forward, we have a better chance of rain/mixed with sleet and freezing rain that includes the majority of the Metroplex and Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We could see some accumulation on bridges and overpasses as well as elevated surfaces again.”

