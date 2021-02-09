FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – At least eight school districts in the northern North Texas counties have delayed the start of school Wednesday, Feb. 10 to 10 a.m. due to weather.
CLICK HERE for the latest school delays.RELATED: Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Stops Having National Anthem Played At Home Games
On Tuesday night, the National Weather Service in Fort Worth added Tarrant County to its Winter Weather Advisory.
Earlier Tuesday, the NWS in Fort Worth issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of North Texas beginning at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday for northern counties of the Metroplex and Red River counties.
Drizzle will develop Tuesday night.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 PM tonight through 12 PM Wednesday. Areas of freezing drizzle and light freezing rain will cause light ice accumulations, especially on elevated roadways. Hazardous conditions may impact the morning commute! #txwx #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/AXRV3TFr3VRELATED: Frigid Weather Causing Issues For DFW Area COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics
— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) February 9, 2021
“We will see a good chance of freezing drizzle and light freezing rain in the advisory area and icing possible on elevated surfaces/bridges/overpasses,” said CBS 11 Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett. “From there forward, we have a better chance of rain/mixed with sleet and freezing rain that includes the majority of the Metroplex and Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We could see some accumulation on bridges and overpasses as well as elevated surfaces again.”
MORE FROM CBSDFWMORE: Winter Weather Advisory For Tarrant County And Northern North Texas Counties In Effect 10PM Tuesday
‘I’m Here Live, I’m Not A Cat’: Texas Attorney Struggles To Remove Cat Filter During Zoom Court Hearing
IRS Computer Glitch Causes 10s Of Thousands To Mistakenly Be Told They Won’t Receive Stimulus Check
Fort Worth Police Officer Chadwick Hughes Fired For ‘Racially Insensitive’ Social Media Posts