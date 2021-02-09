WHITE SETTLEMENT (CBSDFW.COM) – It was in the early morning hours on February 9 when police were called to the Parque Vista Apartments in White Settlement after getting reports of shots fired.
Investigators say everything started at a family gathering, involving about 8 people. At some point, after the group got together, two individuals who were acquaintances of the family got into an argument.
The two left the complex and came back a short time later with weapons. The pair got into another argument, shot two of the family members and fled the scene.
Investigators have identified one suspect and said they are gathering information on a second.
The victims are 26 and 28 years old, their names have not been released pending family notification.
The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office is assisting White Settlement police with the investigation.
