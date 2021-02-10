DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas man in his 20s who did not have underlying high risk health conditions, passed away due to COVID-19, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

The victim was among 37 new deaths confirmed.

DCHHS also reported 1,231 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County.

Of those, 1,018 are confirmed cases and 213 are probable cases.

There is a cumulative total of 237,943 confirmed cases (PCR test).

There is a cumulative total of 32,853 probable cases (antigen test).

A total of 2,519 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness as of Wednesday.

“We must continue to wear our masks, wash our hands, keep six feet of distance, and avoid crowds at least until we reach herd immunity,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement. “These small sacrifices will help protect ourselves, our loved ones, and those in our community from the virus until we reach that point. We received good news today that our site at Fair Park was selected as a federal mass vaccination site that will begin the week of February 22. Thank you to the Biden Administration for providing these much needed resources for our community, especially our hard hit areas.”

The Fair Park drive-thru vaccine operations will open Thursday, Feb, 11, at noon.

Four cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 have been identified in residents of Dallas County who did not have recent travel outside of the U.S.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 4 was 1,381, which is a rate of 52.4 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 24.7% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 4 (week ending 1/30/21).

During the past 30 days, there were 7,012 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 713 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County.

A total of 420 children in Dallas County under 18 years of age have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic, including 32 patients diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children (MIS-C).

More than 80% of reported MIS-C cases in Dallas have occurred in children who are Hispanic or Latino or Black.

There are currently 103 active long-term care facility outbreaks.

A cumulative total of 4,044 residents and 2,263 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 876 have been hospitalized and 513 have died.

About 22% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Sixteen outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days.

A cumulative total of 383 residents and 191 staff members in congregate-living facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The additional deaths reported Wednesday include the following:

– A man in his 20’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a group home in the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Wylie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Desoto. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Lancaster. She had been hospitalized and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been hospitalized and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He expired in a facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Desoto. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Coppell. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.