FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The potential for freezing rain and sleet is increasing through the Wednesday evening hours and overnight into Thursday morning.

As of 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, moisture was moving south to north, working its way into some colder air, explained CBS 11 Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett.

The is a chance there will be some accumulating freezing rain, along with potential pockets of sleet.

With temperatures in the low 30s Wednesday evening, there is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for just about all of North Texas until 3:00 p.m. Thursday.

Until then, there could be up to a quarter of an inch of ice collecting on bridges and overpasses in northwest counties.

In the Metroplex, there will likely be less than a tenth of an inch of accumulation.

In the meantime, TxDOT crews began pretreating roadways ahead of a weather system that may bring varying amounts of winter weather and precipitation.

“The safety of the traveling public is TxDOT’s number one priority, and crews will continue their work monitoring and treating roadways, bridges, and overpasses as needed,” TxDOT said in a news release.

As temperatures and precipitation fluctuate, ice on bridges and overpasses continue to be a concern. Drivers are also urged to remain aware of the potential for black ice.

Driving in inclement weather is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, we offer these safety tips:

Give yourself additional time to reach your destination.

Be considerate and share the road with others.

Wear your seatbelt at all times.

Drive with your headlights on day and night to increase visibility.

Drive to conditions, reduce speed and increase travel distance between your vehicle and others on the road.

Motorists are encouraged to follow the weather forecast and plan ahead.

Click here for information on road conditions throughout the state.