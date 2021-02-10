FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men were indicted by a Tarrant County Grand Jury Monday, Feb. 8, for murder of a Burleson teen last September.
Shaunathan McMahon, 17, a student at Burleson High School, was found shot near a basketball court at the Alsbury Villas on 755 NE Alsbury Blvd. on Sept. 21, 2020.RELATED: White House Partners With Texas To Open New COVID-19 Vaccine Mega Centers In Dallas, Arlington
He later died.RELATED: Homicide Detectives Arrest 21-Year-Old For Alleged Connection To Slaying Of Tremond Spencer, 18
Xavier Miranda and Bryan Keith Dominguez were indicted for his murder.
No other details have been released yet.MORE: Despite Uncertainty, State Fair Of Texas Looking For Help Planning 2021 Event