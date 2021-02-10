Closings/Delays:Some Districts Have Delayed Or Closed School Due To Weather
By CBSDFW.com Staff
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men were indicted by a Tarrant County Grand Jury Monday, Feb. 8, for murder of a Burleson teen last September.

Shaunathan McMahon, 17, a student at Burleson High School, was found shot near a basketball court at the Alsbury Villas on 755 NE Alsbury Blvd. on Sept. 21, 2020.

He later died.

Bryan Keith Dominguez and Xavier Miranda (credit: Tarrant County Jail)

Xavier Miranda and Bryan Keith Dominguez were indicted for his murder.

No other details have been released yet.

