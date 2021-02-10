MANSFIELD (CBSDFW.COM) — All of the events had to have happened precisely for things to work out. A Texas Parks & Recreation worker had to be at a certain greenspace, a sick driver had to be concerned about others on the road, and first responders had to do what they do everyday.

Mike Hanke was driving away from the Mansfield Industrial Park when he began to feel ill. Concerned he would hurt someone while behind the wheel, Hanke steered his car into McClendon Park West. Hanke’s situation became so serious that he hit a stop sign as he entered the parking lot.

Mansfield Parks & Recreation employee Heath Woodard was at the park and saw Hanke’s car crash. Realizing something was wrong he rushed over and Hanke told him ‘I think I’m having a stoke.’

Woodard got Hanke steady in his car, ran to get his cell phone from his truck and called 911.

Woodard stayed with Hanke until the Mansfield Fire Department arrived, following instructions from dispatch, getting medical information and performing tests to access the situation… all the while reassuring Hanke he wouldn’t leave.

“During our questioning I heard Heath say ‘I ain’t gonna leave you I promise you. I’m gonna be right here with you’, recalled dispatch supervisor Alejandro Galaviz. “It was great to hear that comfort coming from Heath.”

Having recovered Hanke and his wife recently went back to met McClendon Park to meet Woodard and thank him. “It was a miracle for me to there,” Woodard said. “I’m just honored to be able to help.”