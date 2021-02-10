AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One day after word got out Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban stopped having the national anthem played before home games this season, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced the Star Spangled Banner Protection Act.
The Act, officially known as Senate Bill 4, will be among his legislative priorities this session, Patrick’s office said in a news release Wednesday, Feb. 10.RELATED: Veteran Fort Worth Officer Gary Hawley Fired Following DWI Arrest In Front Of Elementary School
Earlier in the day the NBA stated the national anthem will be played at all games, and Cuban agreed to that.RELATED: Bandidos Gang Member From Texas Sentenced For Transporting Undocumented Immigrants
The purpose of the bill is to ensure that the national anthem is played at all events which receive public funding.
Patrick released the following statement on the matter:MORE: Keller, Westlake Make Moves Toward Merged Fire Department
“It is hard to believe this could happen in Texas, but Mark Cuban’s actions of yesterday made it clear that we must specify that in Texas we play the national anthem before all major events. In this time when so many things divide us, sports are one thing that bring us together — right, left, black, white and brown. This legislation already enjoys broad support. I am certain it will pass, and the Star Spangled Banner will not be threatened in the Lone Star State again.”