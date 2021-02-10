Dallas Stars Express Support For Playing Of National Anthem Following Mavericks ControversyFollowing backlash and a reversal by the Dallas Mavericks after it came to light team owner Mark Cuban had stopped having the national anthem played before home games this season, the Dallas Stars released a statement calling the playing of the anthem a "time-honored tradition" and that the Stars would "continue to perform" the anthem before their home games. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago