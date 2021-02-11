NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Happy days for someone in the Lone Star State. Officials with the Texas Lottery Commission have confirmed that a winning Lotto Texas ticket was sold for the February 10 drawing.

The winning jackpot is worth an estimated $6.25 million.

The ticket was purchased at Rush 3, a convenience store in the located in the 5400 block of FM 3180 Road, in Baytown.

The purchaser chose the Quick Pick option and matched all six numbers drawn.

The winning numbers for the drawing were — 26-27-34-37-48-53.

If the winner chose the cash value option when they bought the ticket they will received an estimated $4,972,487 before taxes.

The clock is ticking. The unidentified winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

Texas Lottery official Gary Grief suggests, “If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign it and put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.”

In addition to the jackpot-winning prize, more than 44,500 Lotto Texas tickets won lower-tier prizes ranging from $12,194 to $2 for the same drawing.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Texas drawing, on Saturday, Feb. 13, will be reset to an estimated $5 million.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54. Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m.