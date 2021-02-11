MILTON, Pa. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A man from North Texas has been arrested in Connecticut and charged in relation to the murder of a woman whose body was found on Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania.
According to Pennsylvania state police, state troopers arrested Tracy Rollins Jr., 28, of Dallas, on Wednesday. He is accused of killing Rebecca Landrith, 47, of Virginia. Rollins has been charged with criminal homicide and abuse of corpse.
Authorities said they believed she was likely shot elsewhere before her body was dumped and discovered on Sunday along an I-80 eastbound ramp in Pennsylvania's Union County.
Landrith — who was shot in the head, neck and throat, and was wearing maternity jeans when her body was found — had recently travelled through parts of the Midwest, state police said, and she had ties to several states.
State police said Rollins was awaiting an extradition hearing. It could not be determine whether he had retained a lawyer.
