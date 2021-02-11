AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said Thursday, Feb. 11, it is expecting record electric use as a result of the extreme cold temperatures that have already reached much of the ERCOT region.

“This statewide weather system is expected to bring Texas the coldest weather we’ve experienced in decades,” said ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness. “With temperatures rapidly declining, we are already seeing high electric use and anticipating record-breaking demand in the ERCOT region.”

On Monday, Feb. 8, ERCOT issued an Operating Condition Notice for extreme cold weather expected in the ERCOT region Thursday, Feb. 11 through Tuesday, Feb. 16.

After that, ERCOT issued an Advisory on Feb. 10 and a Watch on Feb. 11 for extreme cold weather.

A Watch is the third level of communication issued by the ERCOT control room in anticipation of potential tight grid conditions.

Generators have been asked to take necessary steps to prepare their facilities for the expected cold weather, which includes reviewing fuel supplies and planned outages and implementing winter weatherization procedures.

The grid operator is also working with transmission operators to minimize transmission outages that could reduce the availability of generation or otherwise impact the ability of the system to serve demand.

Based on the current load forecast, and if temperatures continue to decline, ERCOT could set a new all-time winter peak demand record Monday morning, Feb. 15.

The current winter peak demand record is 65,915 MW set on Jan. 17, 2018 between 7 and 8 a.m.

Electricity customers can monitor grid conditions in real time by following ERCOT on Twitter (@ERCOT_ISO) and/or by downloading the ERCOT mobile app available on Google Play and in the Apple Store.