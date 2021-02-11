FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Weather Service out of Fort Worth has issued a Winter Storm Watch beginning late Saturday night, Feb. 13 through Monday evening, Feb. 15 for portions of North Central and Northeast Texas.
Meteorologists with the NWS say heavy and blowing snow is possible with accumulations of three to seven inches possible.
“Bitterly cold temperatures” are expected and “near blizzard conditions” are possible.
The NWS said travel will “become nearly impossible and could become life-threatening” with wind chills as low as 15 degrees below zero.
“Precautions should be taken now to secure pipes and anything susceptible to the extreme cold,” the NWS said. “Have plenty of food and ways to stay warm in case of power outages.”