DALLAS-FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s been a tough 24 hours with the weather turning bitterly cold and ice accumulating across parts of North and Central Texas.

Unfortunately, we’re only expecting temperatures to get colder as we move into the weekend, and we’ve got several more rounds of winter precipitation in the forecast.

The high temperature at DFW airport the previous day, Wednesday the 10th, was only 31 degrees.

The roads were already primed for issues, sitting near or below freezing for most of the day Wednesday, and temperatures plummeted into the low and mid 20s overnight.

We also started to see showers moving up from the south late in the afternoon Wednesday, and as they moved into the cold air settled over North Texas, we saw the transition from rain to freezing rain and freezing drizzle. Ice began to accumulate on the roads and it’s very hard to spot on a good day, let alone overnight or before daybreak.

This led to many accidents, including the horrific pile-up on I-35W in Fort Worth.

Into Thursday afternoon, temperatures are barely going to be able to warm out of the 20s here in North Texas, let alone to above freezing.

Therefore, icy/slick spots will remain an issue on the roads, even if the precipitation in North Texas comes to an end. Please also keep in mind, if you’re traveling south into Central Texas Thursday afternoon, they’re still expected to be dealing with significant icing caused by strong storms producing a lot of freezing rain and sleet.

So, your best bet is going to be to stay home if that is at all possible.

We should get a brief break from the winter weather Friday, though not from these winter temps.

And as we move into the weekend, temperatures will continue to plummet just as snow chances begin to increase across the region.

Saturday could feature a mix of sleet and snow, with highs expected in the upper 20s.

Sunday, Valentine’s Day, could be the coldest V-Day ever in North Texas, with highs forecast in the mid 20s.

Snow chances increase late Sunday and into Monday, while temperatures are forecast to be in the teens and 20s.

You’ll also have to take the wind into account – feels like temperatures could be as cold as the low single digits starting Sunday morning and continuing through mid-week next week.

We need to be prepared to hunker down over the next week or so.

Road conditions will be dangerous. Temperatures will be even more dangerous.

Please take care of yourselves, your family, and your neighbors. Don’t forget about your pets or your pipes!

CLICKK HERE for tips on winterizing your home.

CLICK HERE for tips on keeping your vehicle battery maintained.