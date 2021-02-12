Closings/Delays:Some Districts Have Delayed Or Closed School Due To Weather
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Christopher Michael Murzin, Crime, DFW News, Fatal Shooting, S. Polk, Westbound L.B.J. Freeway

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of Christopher Michael Murzin, 53, at Westbound L.B.J. Freeway before the S. Polk exit ramp.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took Murzin to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased on Feb. 11.

According to the witnesses, a small silver SUV may have been involved in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and the motive is unknown at this time.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Tonya. Mcdaniel, #8890, at 214-671-4236 or by email at tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com.

