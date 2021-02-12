DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect in the fatal drive-by shooting of Kermit Carradine, 41.
Arriving officers found Carradine, in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound in the 2900 block of East Ledbetter Drive. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead two days later on Jan. 29.
According to police, witnesses said an unknown suspect driving another car shot at Carradine and then drove away.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 214.671.3701 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.
