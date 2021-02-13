School Closures/Delays

(CBSDFW.COM) – It was very nice to have some sun Saturday as it helped clear away the morning icing. We might even slip above freezing briefly for the first time since Tuesday night.

Enjoy it as we have a major winter event starting to unfold Sunday night.

We are expecting light freezing rain/sleet to accumulate on the roadways (bridges/overpasses first). The later you go into the night the worse it gets.

By Sunday morning, travel will be very hazardous. By later in the morning, the sleet/freezing rain will become snow. For the rest of the day, it’ll be light snow.

By 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, the snow will become heavy.

This snow will quickly accumulate on the roadways, and we are only expecting a high in the low 20s. It will be falling on areas of ice. We are expecting three to six inches of snow within the Metroplex, which is the biggest snow in five years, and if we get four inches or more, it’ll be the biggest snow in 11 years.

Visibility will get down to a quarter of a mile with blowing snow.

I stress this: it is not about how much snow we get. It’s about how dangerous the roads and temperatures will be. Travel should be avoided starting Sunday afternoon and likely all day Monday.

The air temperature is expected to drop down to the single digits by Monday morning — the coldest it has been in the Metroplex in 32 years. The wind chills will get below -10 degrees, nearly unprecedented for this area. The is a life-threatening cold. If you get stuck outside in your vehicle, it could be deadly.

Other points to make:

1) We are not expecting a major ice snow. The potential of significant icing on power lines looks to be small. Rolling blackouts from record power demand will be a more likely threat to losing electricity at your house.

2) Snow packed roads with ice underneath will be a problem for most of the week ahead.

3) The coldest night will be Tuesday morning, the low will get close to zero at DFW Airport

4) We are expecting below-freezing temperatures all the way until mid-day Friday.

One more thing. There is a second winter storm on the way. This one arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. It brings a greater threat of ice (and potential power line problems), especially in the southern counties.

It also looks to bring heavy snow and very cold temperatures. So yes, it appears we will suffer two snow/ice/extreme cold events in the same week.