ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The family of North Texas congressman Ron Wright has announced plans for viewing and funeral services, which will both be open to the public.

Wright, who represented Texas’ 6th congressional district, died on Feb. 7, 2021 after contracting COVID-19 while at the same time battling lung cancer.

The Republican lawmaker from Arlington was the first member of Congress to die related to the virus.

After nearly a week, his family will look to honor Wright through two public events at major venues in Tarrant County.

According to the family, Wright will lie in repose on Friday, Feb. 19, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The public viewing will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., along with a rosary to follow.

Then, on Saturday, Feb. 20, a funeral service will be held at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth starting at 11 a.m.

RSVPs for both events are encouraged and can be made here.

The family said the plans were made in order to follow CDC and Texas COVID-19 guidelines and that the guidelines will be “strictly enforced” at both events.