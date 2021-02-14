DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Area Rapid Transit has announced it will suspend all rail operations for the next few days due to the major winter weather in the area.
According to DART, the rail operations will be halted from 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.RELATED: North Texas Residents Asked To Avoid Travel Due To Hazardous Conditions, Hundreds Of Flights Canceled
Along with its winter weather plans, DART said it will also be operating its bus routes on Saturday schedules.RELATED: Texans Urged To Conserve Power Sunday Through Tuesday Due To 'Record-Breaking' Demand
There will be no Dallas Streetcar in operation, but a shuttle bus will be running to and from EBJ Union Station and the Bishop Arts District with all stops, according to DART.
An additional 14 shuttle bus routes will be in effect and those routes can be found under Operating Scenario 2 on the DART website.MORE: DFW Weather: Dangerous Travel Conditions Ahead With Snow, Ice Expected Throughout North Texas
Blizzard-like conditions are expected into Sunday evening as heavy snow falls along with strong north winds. Visibility could fall below a quarter a mile at times.