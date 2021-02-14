DART To Suspend All Rail Operations Sunday Night Through Wednesday DART has announced it will suspend all rail operations for the next few days due to the major winter weather in the area.

North Texas Residents Asked To Avoid Travel Due To Hazardous Conditions, Hundreds Of Flights CanceledPolice departments around North Texas are urging the same type of message: "If you don’t absolutely have to be out on the roads today, we strongly encourage you to stay off them."