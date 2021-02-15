Bitter Cold Coupled with Power Outages Has North Texans Getting Resourceful "We're trying to keep warm," says Paul Smith of Grand Prairie, "trying to keep alive."

Oncor Says It's Responding To 2 Power Emergencies In Getting Electricity Back On"These blackouts are no longer rolling blackouts," said Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price in a video on Facebook. "They are continued and sustained in many places and may be for some time to come."