FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people are in critical condition and one person in serious condition after what’s believed to be carbon monoxide poisoning in their East Fort Worth home.
A child was also among those overcome, but is currently said to be in good condition.
Both MedStar and the Fort Worth Fire Department got the call as a carbon monoxide call, and a fire department spokesman said the do suspect that was the case.
The home is located in the 4800 block of Avenue G near Rosedale.
Officials had no other immediate details about what happened.
More to come.