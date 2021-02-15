WEATHERDangerously Cold Temperatures, Power Outages | School Closures/Delays | Upload Photos/Video | Warming Center Locations
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Carbon Monoxide, CO poisoning, DFW News, Fort Worth Fire Department, hospitalized, MedStar

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people are in critical condition and one person in serious condition after what’s believed to be carbon monoxide poisoning in their East Fort Worth home.

A child was also among those overcome, but is currently said to be in good condition.

Both MedStar and the Fort Worth Fire Department got the call as a carbon monoxide call, and a fire department spokesman said the do suspect that was the case.

Possible carbon monoxide poisoning at East Fort Worth home (CBS 11(.

The home is located in the 4800 block of Avenue G near Rosedale.

Officials had no other immediate details about what happened.

More to come.

CBSDFW.com Staff