By CBSDFW.com Staff
ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The record cold single-digit to very low double-digit temperatures have North Texans not going anywhere near their swimming pools.

However, to keep them from freezing up, many people have their pumps running all day and night.

But CBS 11 videographer Scott Jarrell shared video of his backyard pool frozen over despite the pump running.

He tossed a ball onto the surface and it didn’t break the ice.

It just rolled across it.

