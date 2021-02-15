ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The record cold single-digit to very low double-digit temperatures have North Texans not going anywhere near their swimming pools.
However, to keep them from freezing up, many people have their pumps running all day and night.RELATED: Bitter North Texas Cold Makes For Difficulty Keeping Ice Off Roads
But CBS 11 videographer Scott Jarrell shared video of his backyard pool frozen over despite the pump running.RELATED: Dallas And Fort Worth ISDs Cancel Classes Next 2 Days Due Widespread Power Outages, Winter Weather
He tossed a ball onto the surface and it didn’t break the ice.
It just rolled across it.MORE: North Texas Man Living In His Car Due To Hours Without Power To His Home
