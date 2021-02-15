WEATHERDangerously Cold Temperatures, Power Outages | School Closures/Delays | Upload Photos/Video
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are trying to find whomever shot and killed a 29-year-old woman around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14.

Officers responded to a shooting call at 1010 N. High Hill Place, where they found Raesha Danyel Nelson-Allison shot multiple times.

She died at the scene.

Dallas Police are asking anyone with information on the homicide contact Detective Phillip Wheeler at 972-689-0078 or by email at phillip.wheeler@dallascityhall.com . Reference case #027086-2021.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.

Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.